MY Bharat Budget Quest 2026 Empowers Youth in Policy Dialogue

The National-Level MY Bharat Budget Quest 2026 concluded at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University, emerging as a significant platform for youth engagement in economic policy, governance, and nation-building.

Organised by Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the initiative brought together young minds, policymakers, and experts to deliberate on India’s development trajectory and the role of youth in shaping it.

Women and Youth at the Core of Viksit Bharat

Addressing the closing session, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse highlighted the central role of Nari Shakti in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.

She emphasised that women’s empowerment is essential for building an inclusive, participatory, and future-ready democracy. Drawing from her own journey, the Minister underlined the importance of resilience, leadership, and greater representation of women and youth in decision-making processes.

Khadse noted that platforms like MY Bharat are crucial in fostering structured youth participation and enhancing awareness of economic and policy issues. She praised the Budget Quest initiative for encouraging analytical thinking and informed public discourse among young citizens.

Platform for Policy Dialogue and Innovation

The programme began with a ceremonial inauguration, attended by public representatives Tilak Ram Gupta and Sanjay Goyal, alongside MY Bharat CEO Dr Priyanka Shukla, who outlined the initiative’s objective of strengthening youth engagement with governance frameworks.

The event featured two high-level panel discussions focusing on key pillars of India’s growth:

Human Investment in Skill Development and Employment

Future Economy: Digital Technology and Innovation-Based Economy

Experts and academicians explored the evolving economic landscape, highlighting the importance of skills, technology, and innovation in driving sustainable growth.

Nationwide Participation and Leadership Engagement

Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya connected virtually with participants across 17 venues nationwide, acknowledging the enthusiasm and active involvement of youth in policy discussions.

He encouraged participants to contribute meaningfully to India’s development journey and indicated plans to facilitate a special interaction between youth and the Prime Minister in the coming months.

Prime Minister’s Message to the Youth

In a message shared during the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of initiatives like Budget Quest in empowering young citizens to actively participate in policymaking.

He highlighted that youth are central to shaping India’s future and driving inclusive growth. The platform, he noted, enables meaningful dialogue on critical issues such as education, skills, employment, and innovation.

The Prime Minister added that such participatory initiatives strengthen democratic processes and align with the broader vision of building a resilient, inclusive, and forward-looking India.

Strengthening Democratic Participation

Officials said the MY Bharat Budget Quest reflects a broader shift towards participatory governance, where youth are not just beneficiaries of policy but active contributors to its design and implementation.

By providing a structured platform for dialogue, the initiative aims to nurture informed, responsible, and engaged citizens who can play a vital role in nation-building.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Priyanka Shukla, followed by the National Anthem, marking the successful culmination of a nationwide effort to bring youth voices into the policy mainstream.