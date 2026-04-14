Stocks Rise as AI and Gold Lead the Way

China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday, spearheaded by artificial intelligence and gold-related shares, as investor sentiment was bolstered by ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations. The gains occurred despite signs of weakness in China's exports for March.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index advanced 0.8% by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.4%. Sources informed Reuters that both sides have shown willingness to continue dialogue.

Artificial intelligence shares increased by 2.6%, semiconductors rose by 3.1%, and non-ferrous metal shares climbed 1.7% onshore and 1.9% offshore. UBS China equity strategist Meng Lei emphasized a balanced investment strategy amid geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)