Market Resilience Amid Iran Blockade Tensions

Tuesday's global market sentiment was buoyed by optimism for diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran, despite an ongoing naval blockade and stalled weekend talks. While dialogue remains active, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated Iran's nuclear restrictions, igniting a stock rebound across Asia, Europe, and the U.S., and causing a dip in oil prices.

Nevertheless, economic challenges persist as energy prices, exacerbated by the Strait of Hormuz blockade, continue to drive inflationary pressures on businesses and consumers worldwide. The Monetary Authority of Singapore adjusted its policy settings to address inflation risks emanating from Middle East tensions.

Additionally, China's export sector faced setbacks in March, reflecting broader market uncertainties. U.S. earnings reports from major firms like JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are expected to provide further insights into the economic impact of current geopolitical disputes.