Hormuz Horizon: A Tipping Point in Global Geopolitics

Following the fallout from unsuccessful ceasefire discussions between the US and Iran, President Donald Trump has enacted a blockade of the vital Strait of Hormuz. This decision escalates ongoing regional tensions with potentially global repercussions.

Historically a strategic passageway, the Strait of Hormuz has attracted global powers seeking control. Britain's historical dominance paved the way for today's oil monarchies.

Currently, shifting alliances and local tensions, such as between Oman and the UAE, portend potentially significant geopolitical realignments, prompting comparisons to the transformative 1956 Suez Crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)