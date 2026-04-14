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Supreme Court Seeks Reform in LIC's Disability Insurance Guidelines

The Supreme Court has called for responses from the Centre and LIC regarding a plea for disability-sensitive guidelines for insurance policies. The petition demands compliance with constitutional protections and advocates for humane, case-specific decision processes in welfare schemes like the 'Jeevan Aadhar' policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:17 IST
Supreme Court Seeks Reform in LIC's Disability Insurance Guidelines
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The Supreme Court has asked for feedback from the Centre and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on a petition seeking the creation and enforcement of disability-sensitive guidelines for welfare insurance schemes. The plea, heard by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, calls for policy oversight to ensure these schemes comply with Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, which emphasize equality before the law and the protection of life and personal liberty.

The court's order, dated April 13, issues a notice returnable within four weeks. The petition specifically calls for LIC to develop guidelines particularly in schemes like the 'Jeevan Aadhar' policy, which offers life insurance to individuals with handicapped dependents.

The legal framework under scrutiny includes the Income Tax Act's Section 80DDA, which deals with deductions for the maintenance of a handicapped dependent. The petition also suggests that claims involving beneficiaries who are unable to independently assert rights should be addressed humanely on a case-by-case basis, and calls for automatic annuity commencement at age 60 for eligible policyholders under the 'Jeevan Aadhar' policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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