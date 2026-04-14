Transatlantic Tensions: Trump and Meloni Clash Over Iran and Energy

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has openly criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, previously regarded as one of his staunchest European allies. Speaking to the Corriere della Sera on Tuesday, Trump expressed his shock at Meloni's actions, particularly her stance concerning Iran and energy security.

Meloni, who had been a vociferous supporter of Trump, faced backlash for rejecting U.S. involvement in reopening the Strait of Hormuz and for her critical remarks on Trump's comments about Pope Leo. The Italian leader's unexpected positions have prompted Trump to revise his opinion, voicing disappointment in Meloni's courage.

The discord underscores potential political ramifications for Meloni, as her alliance with Trump appears to be becoming a liability amid declining domestic approval ratings. The energy crisis in Italy, exacerbated by the conflict with Iran, has further strained relations, highlighting the intricacies of international alliances in a geopolitically sensitive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)