Empowering India's Future: Women's Reservation Act Sparks Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his commitment to enhancing women's representation in India's legislative bodies, emphasizing the importance of the Women's Reservation Act. In a letter addressed to Indian women, he asserted that democracy will strengthen when women become active participants in policy-making.

The Act proposes reserving one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women by 2029, marking a significant milestone towards gender equality in governance. Modi urged the Parliament to expedite the passage of amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' during the special session, highlighting the urgency of this constitutional change.

Women's contributions in various fields, from startups to sports, need to be reflected in political representation, Modi stated. He invited citizens to support this initiative, which he believes will shape a 'Viksit Bharat' by ensuring women's voices are integral to India's future legislative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)