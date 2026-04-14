Empowering India's Future: Women's Reservation Act Sparks Change
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies, advocating for the Women's Reservation Act. This Act aims to reserve one-third of Lok Sabha and state assembly seats for women by 2029, fostering stronger democracy and fulfilling long-standing aspirations of Indian women.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his commitment to enhancing women's representation in India's legislative bodies, emphasizing the importance of the Women's Reservation Act. In a letter addressed to Indian women, he asserted that democracy will strengthen when women become active participants in policy-making.
The Act proposes reserving one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women by 2029, marking a significant milestone towards gender equality in governance. Modi urged the Parliament to expedite the passage of amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' during the special session, highlighting the urgency of this constitutional change.
Women's contributions in various fields, from startups to sports, need to be reflected in political representation, Modi stated. He invited citizens to support this initiative, which he believes will shape a 'Viksit Bharat' by ensuring women's voices are integral to India's future legislative processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
With women excelling in many fields, it is fitting that we increase participation of women in legislative bodies: PM Modi in letter to women.
Uniting for Women's Empowerment: The Push for Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections
Empowering India's Future: Prime Minister Modi Champions Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections
India's Push for Gender Equality: Women's Reservation Act to Shape 2029 Elections