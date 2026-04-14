A New Era: Women's Reservation Act to Empower 2029 Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of implementing the Women's Reservation Act, ensuring one-third reservation for women in legislative bodies, starting with the 2029 elections. He urged all political parties to support this initiative, highlighting it as a collective national sentiment and crucial for India's development trajectory.
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- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for robust support from all political parties to implement the Women's Reservation Act during the 2029 elections. Passed in September 2023, the Act ensures one-third reservation of seats for women in legislative bodies.
Modi, speaking from Uttarakhand at a public meeting linked to the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, emphasized that the Act is a reflection of the collective sentiment of the nation and the rightful entitlement of the nation's women.
He appealed for no further delays in its enactment, stressing the empowerment of Indian democracy through active female participation. Modi underscored that strengthening women's roles in policy-making is vital for India's developmental journey.
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