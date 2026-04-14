PM Modi Inaugurates ₹12,000 Crore Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor

In a major boost to northern India’s infrastructure and economic integration, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor, describing it as a transformative project that will accelerate development across Uttarakhand and adjoining regions of Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region.

The inauguration coincided with festive celebrations across the country, including Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, and Puthandu, adding cultural significance to what the Prime Minister termed a “landmark moment” for India’s infrastructure growth story.

Strategic Infrastructure Driving a New Growth Corridor

The Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor, built with an investment of approximately ₹12,000 crore, is poised to significantly reduce travel time between the national capital and Uttarakhand, while improving logistics efficiency and regional connectivity.

Highlighting the broader vision, the Prime Minister emphasized that infrastructure is central to national development:“A nation’s future is written through its roads, highways, railways and waterways,” he said, noting that India’s annual infrastructure spending has increased more than sixfold—from under ₹2 lakh crore before 2014 to over ₹12 lakh crore today.

The corridor passes through key urban and semi-urban centers including Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli, and Saharanpur, unlocking new opportunities for trade, warehousing, logistics, and industrial growth across the region.

Economic Multiplier: Jobs, Trade, and Rural Prosperity

Beyond connectivity, the project is expected to act as a major economic multiplier, generating employment during construction and enabling long-term livelihood opportunities. Thousands of engineers, laborers, and transport workers have already been engaged in the project, while improved connectivity is set to benefit:

Farmers and livestock rearers, through faster market access

Small businesses and traders, via reduced freight costs

Local economies, through increased mobility and tourism

“This is not just a road; it opens new avenues for trade, industry, warehousing, and logistics,” the Prime Minister remarked.

Boost to Tourism and Religious Circuits

The corridor is expected to significantly enhance access to key tourist and pilgrimage destinations, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mussoorie, and the Char Dham circuit.

With Uttarakhand emerging as a hub for winter tourism, adventure sports, and destination weddings, improved connectivity is likely to drive year-round tourism. The Prime Minister highlighted recent growth trends:

Visits to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat surged to over 36,000 in 2025

Participation in the Winter Char Dham Yatra increased from 80,000 (2024) to over 1.5 lakh (2025)

“When tourism grows, everyone benefits—hotels, dhabas, taxis, and home stays,” he noted, underlining the sector’s role in grassroots economic development.

Balancing Development with Environmental Sustainability

A key highlight of the project is its focus on eco-sensitive infrastructure design. The corridor includes a nearly 12-kilometre elevated wildlife corridor, ensuring safe passage for animals, including elephants, and minimizing ecological disruption.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of preserving Uttarakhand’s fragile ecosystem, urging tourists to maintain cleanliness and avoid plastic waste in the region’s forests and pilgrimage sites.

Uttarakhand’s Rising Development Trajectory

Reflecting on Uttarakhand’s journey as it enters its 26th year of statehood, the Prime Minister reiterated his earlier vision of the current decade as “Uttarakhand’s decade.” He noted that infrastructure projects worth over ₹2.25 lakh crore are currently underway in the state, signaling unprecedented development momentum.

The corridor complements a broader wave of infrastructure expansion in the region, including:

Delhi Metro expansion and Meerut Metro launch

Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Rail

Noida International Airport and MRO facility

Cultural and National Context

The inauguration also carried cultural and historical resonance. The Prime Minister paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, reaffirming the government’s commitment to constitutional values and inclusive development.

He also highlighted Uttarakhand’s rich spiritual heritage, referencing the upcoming Char Dham Yatra and revered sites such as Panch Badri, Panch Kedar, and Panch Prayag, reinforcing the region’s identity as Devbhoomi (Land of the Gods).

Women’s Empowerment and Policy Push

In a forward-looking policy announcement, the Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

He announced that a special parliamentary discussion from April 16 will further deliberate on implementing the provision ahead of the 2029 general elections, calling for unanimous political support.

Honouring Armed Forces and Veterans

From the historic Garhi Cantonment, the Prime Minister paid homage to Uttarakhand’s strong military tradition and outlined key welfare measures for ex-servicemen, including:

₹1.25 lakh crore disbursed under One Rank One Pension (OROP)

36% increase in veteran healthcare budget

Home delivery of medicines for veterans above 70 years

Enhanced financial support for education and daughters’ marriage

Towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that India’s development journey must integrate economic progress, environmental sustainability, and cultural preservation.

“Combining patriotism, devotion, and development across every dimension is how we will build a truly Developed India,” he said.

The Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor stands as a flagship example of this integrated vision—linking infrastructure with opportunity, and connectivity with inclusive growth.