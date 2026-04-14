Swift Arrest in Central Delhi: Man Apprehended for Heinous Crime
A 35-year-old man, Mohan Jaiswal, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in central Delhi. Police used CCTV footage to track Jaiswal's movements from Jahangirpuri to Murthal and back. Jaiswal, a habitual offender, was caught while trying to flee.
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A 35-year-old man named Mohan Jaiswal has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in central Delhi, police reported Tuesday.
The incident took place on April 4, with Jaiswal approaching the teenager near Jahangirpuri Metro Station on a motorcycle, later taking her to a hotel in Murthal. CCTV footage was instrumental in tracing Jaiswal's movements. The victim was lethargic, prompting Jaiswal to book a room at a second hotel, where the assault occurred, according to law enforcement. The girl was recovered safely within 24 hours from Shadipur Metro Station.
A case has been registered against Jaiswal under the POCSO Act. Police noted that Jaiswal, who was apprehended on April 10 while attempting to flee to Bihar, is a habitual sexual offender and has been previously declared a proclaimed offender in other cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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