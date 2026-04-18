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Unveiling India's Underworld Heroines: 'Mafia Queens of India' Launched

Veteran journalist S Hussain Zaidi, alongside co-author Velly Thevar, launched 'Mafia Queens of India' in Mumbai. The book explores the underworld stories of formidable women across India. Notable attendees at the launch included filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and director Vishal Bhardwaj, who discussed the evolving landscape of crime narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:56 IST
Unveiling India's Underworld Heroines: 'Mafia Queens of India' Launched
S Hussain Zaidi, Ram Gopal Varma, Vishal Bhardwaj and Kirti Kulhari (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Veteran journalist S Hussain Zaidi, in collaboration with co-author Velly Thevar, launched his latest book 'Mafia Queens of India' in Mumbai, marking a significant contribution to crime literature. The launch event, a meeting point for cinema and literature enthusiasts, featured discussions on crime, power, and the remarkable stories of women who have left their mark on the underworld.

The event drew notable figures such as filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, director Vishal Bhardwaj, actor Jaideep Ahlawat, and actress Kirti Kulhari. The conversation delved into the shifting narratives of crime, particularly focusing on women-led stories. Zaidi explained that the idea stemmed from feedback suggesting that mafia queens are prevalent beyond Mumbai, prompting him to highlight these complex female figures across India.

Zaidi's selection of ten compelling profiles is vividly brought to life in the book. Ram Gopal Varma emphasized the fresh perspective these stories offer, challenging the male-dominant narrative of crime fiction. Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj noted the geographical diversity of these stories, extending beyond Mumbai's glamorized underworld to vibrant depictions of criminal networks across India. Kirti Kulhari expressed excitement over the potential for such layered characters to inspire cinematic adaptations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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