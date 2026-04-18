Customs Bust: Major Ganja Haul at Bengaluru Airport
Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport seized a total of 17.5 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 6.12 crore. The contraband, brought in by passengers from Bangkok, was hidden in baggage. All individuals involved have been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.
- Country:
- India
In a notable drug bust, customs officials at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport intercepted a Bangkok passenger with 5.78 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 2.02 crore. The illegal substance was ingeniously hidden inside the passenger's luggage and discovered during routine checks at Terminal 2.
On the same day, in an unrelated operation, authorities apprehended four female passengers also arriving from Bangkok with 11.72 kg of the same contraband valued at Rs 4.10 crore. These findings underline the ongoing challenges in combating drug trafficking in the region.
All five suspects involved in the smuggling operations have been duly arrested and will face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, reinforcing India's strict stance on drug-related crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Customs
- Seizure
- Bengaluru
- Ganja
- Airport
- NDPS
- Contraband
- Smuggling
- Drugs
- Trafficking
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