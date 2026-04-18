Customs Bust: Major Ganja Haul at Bengaluru Airport

In a notable drug bust, customs officials at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport intercepted a Bangkok passenger with 5.78 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 2.02 crore. The illegal substance was ingeniously hidden inside the passenger's luggage and discovered during routine checks at Terminal 2.

On the same day, in an unrelated operation, authorities apprehended four female passengers also arriving from Bangkok with 11.72 kg of the same contraband valued at Rs 4.10 crore. These findings underline the ongoing challenges in combating drug trafficking in the region.

All five suspects involved in the smuggling operations have been duly arrested and will face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, reinforcing India's strict stance on drug-related crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)