Kharge Steers Opposition Unity Ahead of Parliament's Crucial Sitting
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is coordinating an opposition meeting to discuss strategy for the special Parliament session aimed at addressing bills on women's quota law and delimitation. The Congress warns against mischievous intentions behind these bills, emphasizing potential damage to parliamentary democracy.
- Country:
- India
In a move to consolidate opposition interests, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is orchestrating a strategic meeting of opposition leaders on Wednesday. This gathering is in preparation for a special parliamentary session focused on bills including women's quota law and delimitation.
Earlier in the day, Kharge will chair an internal Congress meeting with significant figures such as Rahul Gandhi and party general secretaries, at his residence. The aim is to strategize on countering bills that the party deems potentially harmful, citing possible adverse impacts on democratic procedures.
The contentious legislation proposes increasing Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850, aligning with a delimitation exercise. This adjustment facilitates the operationalization of women's reservations by 2029. As debates mount, Congress has expressed skepticism over the bill's veracity through public discourse on social platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stalin Stands Firm Against BJP's Delimitation 'Conspiracy'
Kanimozhi Criticizes AIADMK Chief Over Tamil Nadu Delimitation Stance
Women's Quota Law Sparks Controversy Amid Delimitation Debate
Telangana CM Challenges Pro Rata Delimitation Model
Palaniswami Challenges Stalin on Delimitation, Farmers, and Governance