Kharge Steers Opposition Unity Ahead of Parliament's Crucial Sitting

In a move to consolidate opposition interests, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is orchestrating a strategic meeting of opposition leaders on Wednesday. This gathering is in preparation for a special parliamentary session focused on bills including women's quota law and delimitation.

Earlier in the day, Kharge will chair an internal Congress meeting with significant figures such as Rahul Gandhi and party general secretaries, at his residence. The aim is to strategize on countering bills that the party deems potentially harmful, citing possible adverse impacts on democratic procedures.

The contentious legislation proposes increasing Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850, aligning with a delimitation exercise. This adjustment facilitates the operationalization of women's reservations by 2029. As debates mount, Congress has expressed skepticism over the bill's veracity through public discourse on social platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)