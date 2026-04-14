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Congress Criticizes Modi's 'Bulldozer Mentality' Over Parliament Special Session

The Congress criticized the Modi government's decision to hold a special Parliament session to discuss the Constitution amendment bill without consulting MPs. They labeled this move as undermining democracy and revealing a 'bulldozer mentality.' The session coincides with election campaigns in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, raising concerns about political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:28 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi's 'Bulldozer Mentality' Over Parliament Special Session
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The Congress party fiercely criticized the government for proceeding with a special session for the Constitution amendment bill without sharing details with MPs. This decision, they argue, undermines democratic processes and highlights what Congress terms as the 'bulldozer mentality' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed his disapproval, noting that the session starts on April 16, during heightened election campaigns in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The Modi administration's refusal to delay the meeting until the completion of elections has further irked the opposition.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pointed out that the urgent push for session aims to politically benefit the ruling party by sidelining significant issues like delimitation. She insists on political equity in any delimitation exercise involving an increase in Lok Sabha strength. Meanwhile, the opposition is called upon to support a hurried legislative agenda, raising suspicions about the government's motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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