Tragedy at Sea: The Rohingya Refugee Crisis Deepens

Around 250 individuals are missing after a vessel transporting Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals overturned in the Andaman Sea, according to a joint statement by the United Nations' refugee and migration agencies.

The tragedy underscores the persistent threat faced by the Rohingya amid protracted displacement and inadequate solutions to their plight.

The UN urges the global community to increase funding for the Rohingya refugees' aid and for the Bangladeshi communities that host them.

(With inputs from agencies.)