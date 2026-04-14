Tragedy at Sea: The Rohingya Refugee Crisis Deepens
Around 250 people are missing after a boat, carrying Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals, capsized in the Andaman Sea. The tragedy underscores the grim situation faced by the Rohingya due to ongoing persecution and lack of durable solutions. The UN calls for sustained international aid and support for these displaced populations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:59 IST
Around 250 individuals are missing after a vessel transporting Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals overturned in the Andaman Sea, according to a joint statement by the United Nations' refugee and migration agencies.
The tragedy underscores the persistent threat faced by the Rohingya amid protracted displacement and inadequate solutions to their plight.
The UN urges the global community to increase funding for the Rohingya refugees' aid and for the Bangladeshi communities that host them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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