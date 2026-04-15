Political Storm: ED Raids Spark Tensions Ahead of Punjab Polls
In a politically charged move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided premises linked to AAP leader Ashok Kumar Mittal in Punjab and Haryana. The actions have been criticized by AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, as BJP's election strategy. The raids are part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act investigation.
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The Enforcement Directorate's recent raids on AAP leader Ashok Kumar Mittal's properties have ignited political tensions. The operation, which unfolded across Punjab and Haryana, is part of a deeper investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the AAP, accused the BJP of using central agencies to prepare for upcoming elections, a move he dubbed an attempt to intimidate political opponents. Kejriwal's remarks were echoed by several AAP leaders, who decried what they perceive as a misuse of power.
While the BJP remained silent, the raids, targeting institutions including Lovely Professional University, have drawn significant public attention. Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, condemned the actions, highlighting the ongoing tension between AAP and BJP as the elections approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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