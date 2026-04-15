China Urges Ford to Strengthen Ties in Expanding Market
China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang met with Ford's Chief Policy Officer, urging the automaker to enhance its involvement in the Chinese market. The meeting highlighted the complementary advantages of the Chinese and U.S. automotive industries and called for deeper cooperation and competitive product offerings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:17 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Vice Commerce Minister, Li Chenggang, engaged in discussions with a senior executive from Ford, pressing for enhanced participation in China's burgeoning auto market.
According to a statement from China's commerce ministry, Li emphasized the complementary strengths and cooperative potential between the Chinese and U.S. automotive sectors.
Li expressed his aspiration for Ford to intensify its market presence and partnerships with Chinese companies to deliver more competitive offerings for both local and global consumers.
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- China
- Ford
- Li Chenggang
- Cooperation
- Automotive
- Market
- Investment
- Commerce
- Trade
- Beijing
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