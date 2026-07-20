Alleged Corruption Video in Cyprus: Hybrid Attack or Empty Bluster?

An investigation into a video produced by an Israeli intelligence firm suggests it may have been an attempt to target the Cypriot state in a 'hybrid attack,' according to an independent investigator's findings released on Monday.

The video, which emerged on social media on January 8, featured Cypriot officials and businessmen supposedly engaging in talks about potential political donations and investments. Despite initial sensationalism, the participants, including former senior aide Charalambos Charalambous, were exonerated from wrongdoing, although political repercussions were inevitable.

The private firm, Black Cube, did not disclose its client and maintains its operations within legal frameworks. Opposition parties criticized the investigative findings, terming them insufficient, as the video reignited examination of Cyprus’s financial transparency amid its EU presidency.