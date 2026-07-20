Andy Burnham: Leading Britain with a New Vision

Andy Burnham stepped into 10 Downing Street as Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade, with a commitment to reform the country's economic and political landscape.

With immediate goals and a longer-term vision, Burnham pointed out Britain's political instability post-Brexit, vowing to restore stability and raise living standards.

His initial focus will include tackling rough sleeping and selecting his cabinet amidst significant challenges like immigration and utility management, while planning to release a decade-long strategy soon.