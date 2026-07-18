Jens Spahn Resigns Amid Surrogacy Controversy

Jens Spahn, a senior member of Germany's conservative party, resigned following criticism for having a baby via a surrogate in the U.S., conflicting with his party's stance. Spahn acknowledged personal happiness with his new family, while the CDU maintains its surrogacy ban within Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 17:34 IST
Jens Spahn Resigns Amid Surrogacy Controversy
  • Country:
  • Germany

Jens Spahn, a prominent figure in Germany's ruling conservative alliance, stepped down from his political role on Saturday. His decision followed public backlash over his recent use of a surrogate mother in the United States to have a child, a practice his party staunchly opposes.

Spahn, aged 46 and serving as the parliamentary leader for Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrat party (CDU) along with its sister group, the Christian Social Union (CSU), faced significant criticism after news broke of him becoming a father via surrogacy. While surrogacy is banned in Germany, it remains legal for Germans to parent children born via surrogates abroad.

In his resignation letter, Spahn expressed that the joy of starting a family with his husband did not align with maintaining his political responsibilities. His resignation follows a CDU party decision earlier in the year to uphold the national surrogacy ban, which intensified calls within the party for his departure.

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