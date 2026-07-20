New Horizons: The Future of the Global Combat Air Programme

In a robust commitment to modernize air defense, the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) is set to deliver its advanced fighter jet by 2035, regardless of new countries coming aboard. This reassurance comes as the military landscape shifts, particularly after the collapse of a European competitor project.

On Monday, Marco Zoff, CEO of the designing joint venture Edgewing, reiterated schedule adherence at the Farnborough Airshow, emphasizing pressure from the tripartite governments of Britain, Italy, and Japan. Speculation mounts as Canada prepares an observer deal, hinting at further collaboration without altering project timelines.

The GCAP, steered by BAE Systems, Leonardo, and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement, recently secured a significant contract, underscoring global interest. Amidst prospective collaborations, figures like Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stress the strategic importance of punctual partnerships.