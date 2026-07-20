Major Deals Stand Out as Farnborough Airshow Takes Off
The Farnborough International Airshow commenced with significant aircraft orders, although industry experts predict fewer deals than anticipated. Key transactions include SMBC Aviation Capital ordering 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets, Riyadh Air's expanded Boeing and Airbus orders, and Philippine Airlines committing to 20 new Boeing Dreamliners.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
As the Farnborough International Airshow opened, airlines announced significant aircraft orders, though industry insiders suggest overall deal numbers may fall below the expected 800. Boeing and Airbus, the major players, are still contending with ongoing supply-chain and production issues.
SMBC Aviation Capital made headlines by ordering 100 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, marking its largest purchase in the MAX family's most capacious variant. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Air expanded its fleet with 28 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners and six Airbus A350-1000 aircraft.
Philippine Airlines also bolstered its fleet with a new order for up to 20 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners. Additionally, the UK's National Police Air Service added two new H135 helicopters, and British Airways selected Pratt & Whitney engines for up to 63 Airbus A320neo jets.
ALSO READ
-
FAA Nears Certification of Boeing 737 MAX 7 and 10 Models
-
FAA Nearing Certification of Boeing Jets: 737 MAX 7, MAX 10 'Closer Than Ever'
-
Boeing's Bold 2030 Vision and EU's Sanction Struggle
-
Boeing's Strategic Flight: Boosting Production and Engineering Expertise
-
Boeing's Strategic Focus on Aircraft Production Amidst Strong Demand