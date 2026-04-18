Uncertainty Lingers Over Strait of Hormuz Reopening Amid U.S.-Iran Standoff

Iran announced on Friday that it fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels, a pivotal waterway through which 20% of the world's oil trade flows. However, U.S. President Donald Trump quickly countered, confirming that an American blockade would persist until a broader agreement over Iran's nuclear program is reached.

The ongoing geopolitical tussle comes as a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, backed by Iran, holds tensions in check across Lebanon. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that while commercial traffic is greenlit, Iran remains in command of the routeing, hinting at potential toll impositions.

The backdrop to this maritime maneuvering is a broader peace process between Iran and the U.S., spurred by the resumption of talks potentially occurring soon. Oil markets reacted to the developments as both nations edge closer to dialogue amidst volatile regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)