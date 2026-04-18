Trump's UFO Unveil: Mysteries in Classified Documents Revealed
President Donald Trump announced that his administration has uncovered intriguing UFO-related documents. These records, expected to be released soon, follow Trump's directive to declassify government files concerning UFOs and alleged extraterrestrial life. This initiative arose after accusing former President Obama of mishandling classified information.
President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that his administration's review of UFO-related material has unlocked several intriguing documents, with an initial release slated for the near future.
"We found many very interesting documents, I must say," Trump stated to supporters at an event held by conservative group Turning Point USA. Trump's February directive to U.S. agencies called for the release of files concerning UFOs, unidentified aerial phenomena, and potential extraterrestrial life, stressing the significant public interest in the matter.
This action came on the heels of Trump's accusations against former President Barack Obama, alleging improper sharing of classified information after Obama remarked on the existence of aliens during a podcast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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