Bombay High Court Mandates Timely Upload of Judgments

The Bombay High Court has delivered a clear mandate: judicial officers in Maharashtra and Goa must upload orders and judgments on the Case Information System (CIS) server on the very day they are passed, officials confirmed on Saturday. This move aims to ensure transparency and efficiency in judicial processes.

A circular, issued by the High Court's Registrar General Swapnil C Khati, states that non-compliance with this directive will be considered a serious lapse. Officers failing to upload judgments on the same day are required to provide detailed reasons for any delay. The circular has been disseminated through Principal District and Sessions Judges to all judicial officers.

To enforce this directive, judicial officers are now obligated to submit a monthly certificate affirming the timely uploading of their orders. The court has also implemented a zero-tolerance policy against misinformation, warning that discrepancies could lead to suspension without departmental inquiry. Additionally, officers must not retain court files once cases are resolved, thereby streamlining judicial processes and providing litigants with swift access to rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)