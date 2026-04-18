Maharashtra's Dark Scandal: A Brave Survivor Comes Forward in Amravati's Exploitation Case
A 15-year-old girl has filed a complaint in the Amravati sexual exploitation case. Eight arrests have been made, with electronic devices seized for forensic examination. Authorities are urging other survivors to step forward, assuring confidentiality. A Special Investigation Team is probing the incident as police work to track down all perpetrators.
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- India
A significant development has emerged in Maharashtra's Amravati district as a 15-year-old girl steps forward to file a complaint in the ongoing sexual exploitation case. This comes amidst active police investigations and calls for other victims to record their statements, as confirmed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday.
The authorities have arrested eight individuals, seizing various electronic devices, including seven mobile phones, a laptop, a hard disk, and a tablet, all sent for forensic analysis. Bawankule, who also serves as the district's guardian minister, acknowledged the progress made in recording the girl's statement. He emphasized the need for survivors to come forward, ensuring their identities remain protected while pledging government support.
The case gained traction after explicit content involving minors appeared on social media on April 11. Arrests, including that of the main suspect Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed, have fueled expectations for justice. A Special Investigation Team continues to probe the issue, with a mandate to remove objectionable content and hold culprits accountable across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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