Middle Eastern Diplomatic Push: Egypt's Role in U.S.-Iran Peace Efforts
Egypt is actively engaged in a regional diplomatic effort alongside Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, aiming to forge a framework for lasting peace between the U.S. and Iran. The initiative seeks to prevent escalation and establish a post-war security arrangement to stabilize Gulf states and energy markets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:38 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In an ambitious diplomatic endeavor, Egypt is collaborating with Pakistan to develop a framework geared towards securing lasting peace between the United States and Iran, announced Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Saturday.
The initiative is part of a larger regional effort involving Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, aimed at preventing further escalations and establishing a post-conflict security arrangement.
This collaborative move emphasizes the significance of safeguarding Gulf states and stabilizing energy markets, supply chains, and food security.
(With inputs from agencies.)