Middle Eastern Diplomatic Push: Egypt's Role in U.S.-Iran Peace Efforts

In an ambitious diplomatic endeavor, Egypt is collaborating with Pakistan to develop a framework geared towards securing lasting peace between the United States and Iran, announced Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Saturday.

The initiative is part of a larger regional effort involving Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, aimed at preventing further escalations and establishing a post-conflict security arrangement.

This collaborative move emphasizes the significance of safeguarding Gulf states and stabilizing energy markets, supply chains, and food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)