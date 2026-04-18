Doda Police Excel in VIP Security Training

In Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police personnel concluded a specialized VIP security training program, designed to enhance their skills and preparedness for sensitive security tasks. The two-day initiative, conducted as per Security Headquarters, J&K, modules, aimed to bolster threat assessment and emergency response capabilities among officers.

During the program, participants, including gazetted officers and various supervisory personnel, received training in key VIP security areas such as advanced security liaison, convoy management, and standard operating procedures. This collective effort emphasizes the district's commitment to upgrading the professional skills of its police force.

The felicitation ceremony, presided over by SSP Doda, Kartik Shrotriya (IPS), celebrated the dedication of the trainees. The SSP distributed certificates and mementoes to the guest faculty, highlighting the crucial role of continuous training in tackling evolving security challenges and ensuring the safety of protected individuals in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)