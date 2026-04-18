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Delhi Police Smashes Interstate Cyber Fraud Syndicate

The Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate cyber fraud syndicate involved in an online investment scam, arresting four persons. The accused allegedly cheated victims of Rs 33.83 lakh by promising lucrative returns through online trading platforms. The operation spanned states like Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan, using mule accounts to conceal the origin of funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 16:00 IST
Delhi Police Smashes Interstate Cyber Fraud Syndicate
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The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate cyber fraud syndicate that executed an elaborate online investment scam.

Four individuals, including those from Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan, were arrested for defrauding a victim of Rs 33.83 lakh by promising high returns through deceptive online trading platforms.

The investigation revealed the use of mule bank accounts across several states to conceal the financial trail and involved an extensive probe into call records and digital evidence. Further investigations aim to uncover more syndicate members and financial linkages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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