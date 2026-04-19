Debate Ignites Over Punjab's Dearness Allowance Disparity
Bikram Singh Majithia criticizes the Punjab government's refusal to match the central government's recent 2% dearness allowance increase. He alleges discrimination and demands immediate action to address the financial gap affecting state employees. The Punjab BJP echoes this call amid allegations of poor financial management. The DA gap now stands at 18%.
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Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia lambasted the AAP government's failure to adjust the dearness allowance (DA) for Punjab state employees, marking it at a meager 42%, compared to the Centre's 60%.
The disparity, affecting thousands of employees, is termed as discriminatory by Majithia, who insists that the Punjab government must match the Centre's DA increase and expedite the payment of Rs 15,000 crore in pending dues and pay commission arrears.
Praising the central increase, BJP's Sunil Jakhar stressed timely payments as a crucial element for employee efficiency and criticized Punjab's financial mismanagement for the current situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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