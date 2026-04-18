NHA Chintan Shivir Charts Digital-First Future for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and ABDM

The National Health Authority (NHA) has concluded a two-day Chintan Shivir on Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), bringing together senior officials from the Centre and States to accelerate healthcare transformation through technology, data-driven governance, and collaborative policymaking.

The deliberations focused on strengthening service delivery, scaling digital adoption, and building a unified, citizen-centric healthcare ecosystem across India.

Digital Innovation Driving Better Healthcare Outcomes

A key highlight of the conclave was the emphasis on leveraging digital systems to improve efficiency, transparency, and patient outcomes.

Karnataka showcased its online referral system, which has optimized resource utilisation and strengthened reliance on public healthcare institutions through data-backed decision-making.

Gujarat presented its experience in clinical governance reforms, including:

Online Tumor Board Certification

Digital verification mechanisms

Data-driven monitoring systems

These measures have reduced unnecessary procedures, improved clinical appropriateness, and delivered significant cost savings.

Strengthening Public Health Infrastructure

Jharkhand highlighted how PM-JAY incentives have been effectively used to upgrade infrastructure at Sadar Hospital, Ranchi, enabling onboarding of specialist services and improving service delivery capacity.

Such initiatives underline the growing role of public hospitals as reliable, high-quality healthcare providers.

ABDM Integration Becomes Regulatory Mandate

In a major policy development, the National Medical Commission (NMC) announced that integration of hospital management systems (HMIS) with ABDM platforms will now be mandatory.

Service delivery in medical colleges will be evaluated based on ABHA-linked patient data, marking a shift toward digital accountability and transparency in healthcare governance.

AI and Data Analytics at the Core

The Shivir also highlighted the increasing role of advanced analytics and AI in healthcare delivery. States were encouraged to utilise ABHA-linked data to:

Analyse OPD and IPD trends

Identify service gaps

Design targeted interventions

A demonstration of an NHCX-enabled HMIS system showed how interoperability can streamline claims processing and reduce system fragmentation.

Benchmarking Digital Health Progress

States were introduced to the ABDM State Adoption Index, a data-driven framework developed with World Bank support to track performance across:

Core digital registries

Adoption and usage metrics

Budget utilisation

The Index is expected to guide policy decisions and encourage cross-learning among states.

Towards a Unified Health Ecosystem

Discussions also focused on integrating multiple schemes onto the PM-JAY platform, including initiatives like PM RAHAT, to create a seamless healthcare experience for citizens.

Officials emphasized that convergence of schemes is key to building a holistic and efficient health system.

Recognising Excellence Across States

The event also honoured high-performing states and institutions:

PM-JAY Awards : 18 awards across categories such as pre-authorisation efficiency, bio-authentication, training completion, and claims processing

ABDM Awards: Recognition for digital adoption, including top performers like Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tripura

These awards aim to incentivize innovation and best practices in healthcare delivery.

Cooperative Federalism in Action

NHA CEO Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal emphasized that the Chintan Shivir has become a vital platform for collective learning and policy alignment, noting that states must adopt tailored approaches based on their digital maturity levels.

“A one-size-fits-all approach is not feasible,” he said, urging states to continue sharing innovations and solutions.

Path Forward: Scalable Digital Integration

The event concluded with discussions on the System Integrator Model, focusing on scalable and standardised digital health integration across India.

The outcomes of the Shivir reaffirm the government’s commitment to:

Expanding digital health infrastructure

Strengthening data-driven governance

Ensuring accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare

As India advances toward a digitally integrated health ecosystem, the Pune Chintan Shivir marks a significant step in aligning policy, technology, and implementation on a national scale.