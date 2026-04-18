Alleged Misconduct Unveiled: Controversy at TCS Nashik
The TCS Nashik unit is embroiled in allegations of sexual harassment and pressure to convert to Islam, as uncovered by a victim's police report. Eight individuals have been arrested, while a comprehensive investigation is underway, overseen by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
- Country:
- Japan
Allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion have surfaced at Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Nashik unit. This follows a police report filed by a victim, who detailed incidents involving a physical relationship imposed against her will by one of the accused, who allegedly misled her about his marital status.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened a high-level meeting focused on a thorough investigation, vowing to leave no stone unturned. Concurrently, the Nashik police's Special Investigation Team has arrested eight individuals and registered nine First Information Reports (FIRs) regarding the alleged misconduct.
As part of the ongoing legal entanglements, Nida Khan, an employee implicated in the case, has petitioned for pre-arrest bail. TCS has affirmed its zero-tolerance stance towards coercion, initiating an internal probe while engaging external entities for oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mysterious Tanker Deaths in Madhya Pradesh Spark Investigation
U.S. DOJ Refuses to Assist France in Elon Musk's X Investigation
Militant Ambush Claims Two Lives in Manipur: NIA Investigation Launched
High-Profile Investigation Unfolds: TCS Sexual Harassment and Conversion Case
Allegations of Harassment and Religious Conversion at TCS Nashik Unit