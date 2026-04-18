High-Profile Investigation Unfolds: TCS Sexual Harassment and Conversion Case

In a significant development, a victim in an alleged sexual harassment case at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit in Nashik has reported to police that one of her accused coerced her into a physical relationship, concealing his marital status, and exerted pressure on her to convert to Islam.

Following the case's escalation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened a high-level meeting, instructing for a comprehensive investigation. A Special Investigation Team has so far arrested eight individuals, registering nine separate FIRs linked to alleged harassment and conversion pressures at the TCS unit.

TCS, acknowledging the severity of the claims, has initiated a preliminary internal probe led by an oversight panel. The company asserts a zero-tolerance policy against coercion or misconduct and has engaged external entities to ensure a fair investigation. As the case unfolds, the firm faces pressure to uphold its ethical standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)