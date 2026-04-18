Militant Ambush Claims Two Lives in Manipur: NIA Investigation Launched
An ambush by suspected militants in Manipur's Ukhrul district left two dead, including a retired Army personnel. In response, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has tasked the National Investigation Agency with investigating the incident. Security operations are ongoing amidst appeals for calm and condemnation from local communities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:18 IST
- Country:
- India
An ambush by suspected militants resulted in the deaths of two individuals, one being a retired Army officer, in Manipur's Ukhrul district.
Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh announced that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will oversee the probe while urging communities to remain calm.
Security forces are conducting operations to apprehend the attackers, as local communities condemn the violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Manipur
- Ukhrul
- ambush
- militants
- NIA
- investigation
- Army personnel
- Tangkhul Naga
- Kuki
- security
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