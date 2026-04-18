Dominican Republic and Haiti Reopen Airspace for Vital Connectivity

The governments of the Dominican Republic and Haiti have announced a significant step towards restoring connectivity by reopening their airspaces starting in May. This marks the first time in over two years that regular flights will operate between the countries.

The airspace closure was initiated by the Dominican Republic in March 2024, following the security instability that arose after the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Before the closure, tensions were rising over an irrigation canal project initiated by Haitian businessmen, a point of contention with the Dominican Republic due to environmental concerns.

Friday's agreement emerged from focused bilateral discussions on border control, migration, and trade. Foreign ministers Roberto Álvarez of the Dominican Republic and Raina Forbin of Haiti emphasized that reopening flights is crucial for boosting economic ties while thanking the international community for its support.

(With inputs from agencies.)