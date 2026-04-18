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Strict Measures for Peaceful Poll Day Ensured by West Bengal CEO

West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, warned against any disturbance on polling day, emphasizing swift action against electoral violence. He urged police to act promptly if illegal items are found, and stressed that significant surveillance measures, including CCTV monitoring, will be in place to ensure orderly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:47 IST
Strict Measures for Peaceful Poll Day Ensured by West Bengal CEO
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In a stringent move aimed at preserving order during elections, West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal declared that any disruption on polling day would not be tolerated. During a virtual conference with senior police personnel, Agarwal specified that immediate and decisive measures will be taken in case of any untoward incidents.

The CEO emphasized the seriousness of maintaining law and order, warning that lapses could lead to suspensions of officers responsible for such negligence. Highlighting security measures, he directed police to act swiftly if arms or explosives are discovered, asserting that accountability lies with the respective police station.

Furthermore, the meeting, which stressed readiness for the election, included directives to monitor individuals with histories of electoral violence closely. Comprehensive surveillance including CCTV at all polling booths will be implemented to ensure a fair election process across 152 assembly constituencies in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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