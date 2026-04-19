Pope Leo's Call for Unity in Angola: Healing Wounds of the Past
Pope Leo urged reconciliation in Angola, a nation scarred by a 27-year civil war, during a Mass attended by 100,000 people near Luanda. He condemned exploitation and called for unity to overcome past divisions. His message resonated with attendees, highlighting the urgent need for reconciliation and peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:55 IST
Pope Leo emphasized the importance of reconciliation in Angola, a country marked by a lengthy civil war, during a Mass attended by an estimated 100,000 people near the capital, Luanda.
Angola, a significant oil producer, still struggles with poverty, and the Pope's address called for overcoming historical divisions.
In a striking appeal, he urged leaders to prioritize the welfare of all citizens and denounced despots exploiting Africa's resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)