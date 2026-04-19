Pope Leo's Call for Unity in Angola: Healing Wounds of the Past

Pope Leo emphasized the importance of reconciliation in Angola, a country marked by a lengthy civil war, during a Mass attended by an estimated 100,000 people near the capital, Luanda.

Angola, a significant oil producer, still struggles with poverty, and the Pope's address called for overcoming historical divisions.

In a striking appeal, he urged leaders to prioritize the welfare of all citizens and denounced despots exploiting Africa's resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)