Demolishing a Drug Den: Jammu's Intense Narcotic Crackdown
The Jammu administration has demolished the residence of drug peddler Shamsdin amid heightened security to combat narcotics trafficking. This action is part of the 100-day 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan,' targeting the dismantling of financial networks of those involved in drug-related activities.
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In a decisive move against narcotics trafficking, the Jammu administration demolished the residence of alleged drug peddler Shamsdin. The operation, conducted under heavy security, aimed to dismantle financial networks related to drug crimes.
Officials stated the action was part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan,' a 100-day campaign launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The initiative seeks to curb drug trafficking and dismantle the financial structures supporting it.
Shamsdin, also known as Pappi, is currently imprisoned due to his involvement in drug activities. Police have intensified efforts to dismantle drug networks, including preparing a list of key operators for targeted action within 30 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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