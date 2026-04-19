Pope Leo Addresses Thousands in Angola, Calls Out Despots and Inequality
Pope Leo held Mass for a large crowd near Angola's capital, Luanda, as part of his Africa tour, highlighting issues like war and inequality. He criticized leaders who exploit natural resources without fulfilling promises to their people. Angola struggles with poverty despite its oil wealth.
Amid a vast gathering near Angola's capital, Luanda, Pope Leo delivered a Mass on Sunday, a highlight of his ongoing Africa tour. The Vatican reported that some 200,000 people attended the event in Kilamba, reflecting the area's urban expansion.
Many attendees arrived early under hot and humid conditions, eager to see the outspoken pontiff, who has recently voiced strong opinions on global inequalities and criticized U.S. President Donald Trump. Sister Christina Matende, who arrived at dawn, expressed hope for the pope's blessing amid Angola's economic challenges.
Angola, a major oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, faces significant poverty, with over 30% of its population living on less than $2.15 per day. During his visit, Pope Leo condemned the exploitation of Africa's resources and called on political leaders to prioritize their citizens' needs over corporate interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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