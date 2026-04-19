Left Menu

Pope Leo Addresses Thousands in Angola, Calls Out Despots and Inequality

Pope Leo held Mass for a large crowd near Angola's capital, Luanda, as part of his Africa tour, highlighting issues like war and inequality. He criticized leaders who exploit natural resources without fulfilling promises to their people. Angola struggles with poverty despite its oil wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 14:55 IST
Pope Leo Addresses Thousands in Angola, Calls Out Despots and Inequality
Pope Leo

Amid a vast gathering near Angola's capital, Luanda, Pope Leo delivered a Mass on Sunday, a highlight of his ongoing Africa tour. The Vatican reported that some 200,000 people attended the event in Kilamba, reflecting the area's urban expansion.

Many attendees arrived early under hot and humid conditions, eager to see the outspoken pontiff, who has recently voiced strong opinions on global inequalities and criticized U.S. President Donald Trump. Sister Christina Matende, who arrived at dawn, expressed hope for the pope's blessing amid Angola's economic challenges.

Angola, a major oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, faces significant poverty, with over 30% of its population living on less than $2.15 per day. During his visit, Pope Leo condemned the exploitation of Africa's resources and called on political leaders to prioritize their citizens' needs over corporate interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Village

Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Village

 India
2
Screen Time Surge: Impact on Child Behavior

Screen Time Surge: Impact on Child Behavior

 India
3
Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

 India
4
The Impact of NEP 2020 on West Bengal's Higher Education: A Crisis Unfolding

The Impact of NEP 2020 on West Bengal's Higher Education: A Crisis Unfolding

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026