Severe Sentence for Drug Traffickers in Jammu

In a significant ruling, a court in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur has handed down 10-year prison sentences to two inter-state drug traffickers from Punjab, following a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The two convicts, identified as Jaspreet Singh and Sandeep Singh from Ludhiana, faced trial after 175 kg of poppy straw was discovered in their vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. They were apprehended while returning from Kashmir.

In addition to their prison terms, each has been fined Rs 1 lakh, with a stipulation of an additional six months of imprisonment if they default on payment, as confirmed by the local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)