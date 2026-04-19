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Combatting Digital Arrest Frauds: CBI to Unveil AI-Powered Chatbot 'Abhay'

The CBI is set to launch 'Abhay', an AI chatbot designed to combat digital arrest frauds by verifying the authenticity of CBI notices. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will unveil the chatbot during the D P Kohli Memorial Lecture, highlighting the judiciary's role in tackling cybercrime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:14 IST
Combatting Digital Arrest Frauds: CBI to Unveil AI-Powered Chatbot 'Abhay'
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In a significant step to counter digital arrest frauds, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is introducing 'Abhay', an AI-powered chatbot designed to authenticate notices issued by the agency. The initiative aims to protect citizens from scams orchestrated by those impersonating CBI officials.

Abhay will be launched by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during the 22nd D P Kohli Memorial Lecture. The Chief Justice will also discuss 'Challenges of Cyber Crime - Role for Police and Judiciary'. The lecture commemorates the founding director of CBI, D P Kohli, known for his contributions to Indian law enforcement.

The AI chatbot emerges as a critical tool following revelations that scammers have extorted a staggering Rs 54,000 crore through fraudulent notices. The Supreme Court has likened these cybercrimes to 'robbery or dacoity', underscoring the urgent need for effective digital fraud deterrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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