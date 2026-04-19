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Scandal in Edamalakudy: Ration Distribution Chaos Unveiled

The Kerala Food Commission has found severe irregularities in ration distribution in the tribal area of Edamalakudy. The investigation, led by Chairperson Ginu Zacharia Oommen, uncovered problems including illegal token issuance and unrecorded transactions. Recommendations for legal action have been made against responsible parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:17 IST
Scandal in Edamalakudy: Ration Distribution Chaos Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

Alarming discoveries have emerged from Edamalakudy, Kerala's sole tribal panchayat, as the state's Food Commission highlights major discrepancies in ration distribution. Situated 30 km from Munnar, the remote community has suffered irregularities that beckon immediate legal redress.

Following beneficiary complaints, an inspection led by Commission Chairperson Ginu Zacharia Oommen revealed that ration shops failed to maintain proper records, operated under illegal practices, and issued unauthorized tokens to distribute food grains. A previous civil supplies probe had already flagged a deficit of 65 metric tonnes of grains.

The Commission recommends prosecuting officials, including the Girijan Service Cooperative Society's secretary, under the Essential Commodities Act and the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita of 2023. The need for mobile ration shops is being considered to provide uninterrupted supply to the affected tribal community.

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