Ericsson's Dynamic Surge: Riding the 5G Wave in a Challenging Market
Ericsson reported a 29% growth in revenue in India, driven by 5G deployments and network modernisations in Q1 of 2026. Despite challenges like rising semiconductor costs and geopolitical uncertainties, Ericsson's strategic investments ensured resilience and operational efficiency, with global net sales showing a 6% organic growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Ericsson has witnessed a substantial revenue jump of 29% in India, reaching Rs 4,228 crore in the first quarter of 2026, according to the company's latest financial disclosure.
This growth, compared to the previous year's Rs 3,272 crore in the same period, highlights India's strategic significance to the Swedish telecom giant.
Despite facing challenges such as increased semiconductor costs due to AI demands and geopolitical uncertainties, Ericsson managed a 6% organic growth globally, underpinning its commitment to innovation and network expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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