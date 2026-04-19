Ericsson's Dynamic Surge: Riding the 5G Wave in a Challenging Market

Ericsson has witnessed a substantial revenue jump of 29% in India, reaching Rs 4,228 crore in the first quarter of 2026, according to the company's latest financial disclosure.

This growth, compared to the previous year's Rs 3,272 crore in the same period, highlights India's strategic significance to the Swedish telecom giant.

Despite facing challenges such as increased semiconductor costs due to AI demands and geopolitical uncertainties, Ericsson managed a 6% organic growth globally, underpinning its commitment to innovation and network expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)