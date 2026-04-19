Trump's Ultimatum: Power Play in Iran Negotiations

US President Donald Trump revealed that a delegation of American negotiators will travel to Pakistan to engage in talks with Iran. The discourse is set to occur amid accusations from Trump that Iran has breached a ceasefire agreement by firing shots in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's announcement came via a social media post on Sunday, though he withheld details regarding which officials will partake in this second round of in-person negotiations, slated to occur in Islamabad. The White House and Vice President JD Vance's office, who spearheaded the initial negotiations, did not immediately return requests for comment.

In a tense statement, Trump threatened dire repercussions for Iran's civilian infrastructure if the nation refuses the terms being offered by the US. 'If they don't, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,' Trump warned, underscoring the high stakes of the diplomatic stalemate.

(With inputs from agencies.)