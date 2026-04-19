Man Accused of Vigilante Justice in Jharkhand Molestation Case
A man in Jharkhand's Ranchi district was arrested for allegedly killing a person who molested his teenage daughter. The incident took place in Haratu village. The accused confessed to the crime, stating he acted in anger after his daughter's revelation. The police recovered the weapon used.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
A man has been apprehended by authorities in Ranchi district, Jharkhand, following a violent response to an alleged molestation incident involving his teenage daughter.
The arrest follows an alleged admission of guilt, where the man claimed to have killed the accused molester in a fit of rage last month.
Police have retrieved the weapon, a stick, used in the incident, and the accused has been placed in judicial custody pending further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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