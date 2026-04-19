Left Menu

Man Accused of Vigilante Justice in Jharkhand Molestation Case

A man in Jharkhand's Ranchi district was arrested for allegedly killing a person who molested his teenage daughter. The incident took place in Haratu village. The accused confessed to the crime, stating he acted in anger after his daughter's revelation. The police recovered the weapon used.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:07 IST
Man Accused of Vigilante Justice in Jharkhand Molestation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been apprehended by authorities in Ranchi district, Jharkhand, following a violent response to an alleged molestation incident involving his teenage daughter.

The arrest follows an alleged admission of guilt, where the man claimed to have killed the accused molester in a fit of rage last month.

Police have retrieved the weapon, a stick, used in the incident, and the accused has been placed in judicial custody pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Returning to Ruins: Hong Kong Fire Victims Face Emotional Reckoning

Returning to Ruins: Hong Kong Fire Victims Face Emotional Reckoning

 Global
2
RSS 'hates' Dravidian idea, wants to rule TN: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari.

RSS 'hates' Dravidian idea, wants to rule TN: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari.

 India
3
Tragic Fall: Delhi Advocate's Fatal Plunge

Tragic Fall: Delhi Advocate's Fatal Plunge

 India
4
BJP trying to enter TN through AIADMK: Rahul at Kanniyakumari.

BJP trying to enter TN through AIADMK: Rahul at Kanniyakumari.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026