Man Accused of Vigilante Justice in Jharkhand Molestation Case

A man has been apprehended by authorities in Ranchi district, Jharkhand, following a violent response to an alleged molestation incident involving his teenage daughter.

The arrest follows an alleged admission of guilt, where the man claimed to have killed the accused molester in a fit of rage last month.

Police have retrieved the weapon, a stick, used in the incident, and the accused has been placed in judicial custody pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)