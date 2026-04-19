Tragedy on the Chenab: Infant Drowns Amid Protest for Bridge Restoration

A tragic incident unfolded in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, where a four-month-old infant drowned as his mother and aunt were rescued while crossing the Chenab River. The family was traversing the river on makeshift wooden logs, which led to their fall into the water.

The locals, despite strenuous efforts, could only save the women, recovering the infant's body downstream shortly afterward. This catastrophe has sparked protests as residents pointed fingers at the administration, blaming them for not restoring a crucial bridge lost to flash floods last September.

Protesters have demanded immediate compensation for the grieving family and the urgent construction of a permanent bridge. Senior Congress leader G M Saroori supported these demands, highlighting the administrative negligence that led to this tragedy and urging swift action to avoid further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)