Rajnath Singh Blasts DMK and Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Congress and DMK for obstructing the Women's Reservation Bill in a rally supporting BJP's Ananthan Ayyasamy in Tamil Nadu. Promising its implementation, Singh slammed the DMK for corruption and alleged financial mismanagement, urging voters to support the NDA for development and justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tenkasi(Tn) | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:06 IST
- Country:
- India
At a political rally in Tenkasi district, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a scathing attack on Congress and DMK for their role in defeating an amendment crucial to the Women's Reservation Act in Parliament.
Despite this setback, Singh, addressing BJP supporters, reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies.
Shifting focus to state issues, Singh accused the ruling DMK party of rampant corruption and financial mismanagement, urging voters to support the NDA for justice and economic progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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