Rajnath Singh Blasts DMK and Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

At a political rally in Tenkasi district, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a scathing attack on Congress and DMK for their role in defeating an amendment crucial to the Women's Reservation Act in Parliament.

Despite this setback, Singh, addressing BJP supporters, reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies.

Shifting focus to state issues, Singh accused the ruling DMK party of rampant corruption and financial mismanagement, urging voters to support the NDA for justice and economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)