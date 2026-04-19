Nari Shakti Vandan: A Commitment to Change

In a resounding declaration, Union Minister Jitendra Singh underscored the BJP's commitment to gender equality through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Speaking on Sunday, Singh lambasted Congress and the INDI alliance, branding their opposition as a 'historic betrayal' to women's rights in India.

Singh pointed out that Congress has talked about women's reservation for over half a century, yet consistently failed to deliver. He accused the opposition of hiding behind procedural hurdles when presented with a solid framework for women's representation. According to Singh, the opposition has been prioritizing politics over substantial reform.

Highlighting the Modi government's proactive stance since 2014, Singh noted a paradigm shift in governance by centering policies around women. From education to combat roles, women are increasingly seen as active participants in India's development. This shift reflects thorough policy planning to unlock female potential, contrasting sharply with the opposition's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)