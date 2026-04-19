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US Nationals Detained at Srinagar Airport Over Satellite Phone Discovery

Two American citizens were detained at Srinagar International Airport after a satellite phone was discovered in their luggage during routine security screening. Authorities are questioning the individuals, and further information is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:04 IST
US Nationals Detained at Srinagar Airport Over Satellite Phone Discovery
  • Country:
  • India

Two American nationals were detained on Sunday at Srinagar International Airport after security personnel discovered a satellite phone in their luggage during a routine screening check, officials revealed.

The discovery led to the immediate detention of the two individuals for further questioning by airport authorities. However, specific details regarding the questioning have not been disclosed at this time.

The use of satellite phones is banned in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the authorities to take the situation seriously. The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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