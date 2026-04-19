Rising Threat: A Spotlight on Attacks Facing British Jews
British Jews face a surge of violence and intimidation, according to UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis. A recent arson attempt at London's Kenton United Synagogue is part of a series of attacks being investigated. Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed justice as British counterterror police lead the probe.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK's chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, raised alarms on Sunday about a persistent wave of violence and intimidation targeted at British Jews.
A recent attempted arson at Kenton United Synagogue marks the latest in a troubling sequence of attacks being scrutinized by counterterror police. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed shock and pledged to bring those responsible to justice.
Police have increased patrols in northwest London after multiple incidents, including assaults on synagogues and Jewish-linked sites. An Iranian-linked group, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, claimed responsibility, but experts caution against fully accepting the group's assertions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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